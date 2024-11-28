Ohio limits the use of restrooms and locker rooms in educational institutions to biological sex
The rule, which will take effect early next year, comes as more and more states sanction regulations on facility use, athletic categories and transgender medical treatment.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill this week that limits access to restrooms and other facilities at schools and colleges to biological sex.
The rule applies to both public and private institutions, who have two months to designate bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations to "exclusive" male or female use.
The state thus joins a dozen others to pass similar measures. According to a count by the AP, at least 24 passed laws regulating sports competitions and 26 regulating medical treatments for minors.
Just this week, Missouri ratified the ban on transgender therapies for minors under 18. The plaintiffs promised to appeal. Also, in a case that could have national impact, on Dec. 4, the Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments on the Tennessee law against transgender medical treatment for minors.
Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that transgender people will have to use the bathroom that corresponds with their biological sex, a move he announced after a bill by Nancy Mace triggered a back-and-forth that even resulted in her receiving death threats.