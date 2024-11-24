TikTok CEO reaches out to Musk to discuss the future of the platform under the Trump administration

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 23 de noviembre, 2024

Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok, contacted Elon Musk due to his close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, to consult him on how the next administration's technology policies could impact the platform, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Although Musk owns X, TikTok's competing social network, the two have a long-standing relationship, prompting Chew to seek his advice on several issues that could affect TikTok.

The report reveals that Chew has reached out to Musk on several occasions, asking for his perspective on the new administration's priorities and potential regulatory changes that could impact TikTok and other technology platforms. This dialogue comes at a crucial time, as TikTok faces a legal battle against the Biden administration.

In addition, the report notes that ByteDance executives attempted to communicate with Vice President Kamala Harris prior to the election, reflecting growing pressure on the company to protect its operation in the U.S. market.

TikTok's legal challenge and tensions with ByteDance

TikTok filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden's administration to stop a law requiring ByteDance, its China-based parent company, to divest from the app by January. The legislation seeks to address national security concerns related to the Chinese regime's access to U.S. user data and its influence over the platform.

A close relationship between Musk and Trump

Elon Musk has strengthened his ties with Trump since publicly voicing his support over the summer. The entrepreneur even spent time at Mar-a-Lago after the election and participated in talks with international leaders alongside the president-elect. This outreach underscores Musk's potential role as an informal advisor on technology and economic policy issues.

Trump's changing stance on TikTok

During his first term, Trump signed an executive order to ban TikTok, but later delegated the decision to Congress, arguing that it was a complex issue. Despite his initial criticism of national security risks, Trump struck a conciliatory tone in his 2024 campaign. He even joined TikTok in June and promised to "save" the platform if re-elected, in an effort to attract young users.

Sources cited by the Washington Post claim that Trump plans to suspend the TikTok ban once he takes office in January. However, the debate over foreign influence in the technology sector and data privacy remains at the forefront of lawmakers' minds.