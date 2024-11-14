Senate Judiciary Committee asks House Ethics Committee to share report on Matt Gaetz

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin urged the House Ethics Committee to share its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned from office after Donald Trump nominated him as attorney general.

Gaetz was under investigation for sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, among other offenses. When he resigned his seat, the investigation was immediately suspended.

To lead the Justice Department, he will, however, need Senate confirmation. His nomination sparked varied reactions within the GOP, with one Republican even claiming "Gaetz has a better shot at having dinner with Queen Elizabeth II than being confirmed by the Senate."

The probe's revelations could further cast a shadow over his prospects of getting past the Senate. "This information could be relevant to the question of Mr. Gaetz’s confirmation," Durbin said in explaining why he had asked that the report be shared with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Illinois lawmaker also pointed to the timing of Gaetz's resignation as suspicious. According to anonymous sources consulted by The New York Times and The Hill, the committee was scheduled to vote Friday on whether or not to release the report, two days before Trump appointed him as head of the DOJ.

In announcing the Florida congressman's resignation, House Speaker Mike Johnson explained that it had come as soon as possible to expedite the appointment of his successor and safeguard the Republican majority.