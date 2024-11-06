Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska reject amendments that would expand abortion access

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Voters in 10 states decided whether to enshrine abortion in their state constitutions. The measure failed in Florida after failing to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass. Meanwhile, in Colorado, which required 55%, it passed. The others require a simple majority.

Florida voters said "no" to amendments to extend the abortion deadline and legalize recreational marijuana in the last big conservative victory in the Sunshine State. Both amendments failed because they fell short of 60% voter approval.

The measure to allow abortions up to the second semester of pregnancy also failed in South Dakota.

In Maryland, an amendment which passed with 74.1% of the vote adds to the state constitution "the ability to make and effect decisions to prevent, continue or terminate one's own pregnancy."

Meanwhile, in Missouri, the proposed amendment sought to establish abortion as a "right" and eliminate the state's abortion ban. It passed with 51.9% of the vote. The state had one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, with no exceptions.

Arizona voters favored amending the state constitution to restore the ability to perform an abortion up to the viability of the fetus (around 24 weeks of pregnancy) instead of 15 currently.

While Colorado, New York and Maryland also won the pro-abortion measure. In addition, in the case of Montana, the government would be prohibited from punishing doctors or those receiving abortions.

Meanwhile, Nebraska voters chose to back the state's 12-week gestational abortion ban over another proposal that would allow abortion until fetal viability.