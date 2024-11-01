Biden-Harris administration created 12,000 jobs in October, well below forecasts

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration gave another sign of its economic struggles by creating just 12,000 non-farming jobs, well below the 113,000 it forecast for the month of October.

For the third consecutive month, job creation figures are well below forecasts. August added 78,000 of the 159,000 predicted, while September added 223,000 of 254,000.

In a press release, the Department of Labor, through the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported that the unemployment rate was unchanged, remaining at 4.1%, or, in other words, 7 million unemployed.

By gender, there is a higher percentage of unemployed men (3.9%) than women (3.6%). While by race, the black community leads the unemployment ranking (5.7%), followed by Hispanic (5.1%), Asian (3.9%) and white (3.8%).

The 13.8% of teenagers who are seeking employment are out of work.

With only a few days to go before the election, voters rank the economy as one of their top areas of concern, assessing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' performance with a failing grade. The economic policies promised by the candidates will be decisive at the polls.