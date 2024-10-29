Voz media US Voz.us
Zoraida Buxó, shadow senator for Puerto Rico, endorses Trump

The Puerto Rican attended the Republican candidate's rally in Allentown (Pennsylvania) after the controversy over Tony Hinchcliffe's comments about Puerto Rico.

Trump in Puerto Rico in 2017AFP.

Alejandro Baños

In response to the controversy surrounding comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments at Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Zoraida Buxó, shadow senator for Puerto Rico, joined the Republican candidate at his rally in Allentown (Pennsylvania) to show her public support.

Buxó has previously endorsed Trump. After the jokes made by Hinchcliffe, the Puerto Rican assured that the comedian’s comments "do not represent in any way the feeling of President Trump, of his campaign, nor of the Republican Party under his leadership." "Don't be taken for a ride or manipulated by those who want to take advantage of a "joke" in poor taste to create a false perception," she added.

Later, Buxó again used social media to say that Trump "is the firm leader Puerto Rico needs to get us out of territorial limbo and do justice."

On Nov. 5, coinciding with the date of the presidential election, Puerto Ricans will vote on a non-binding referendum that proposes abandoning its commonwealth status.

