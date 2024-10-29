Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

At least 26 prosecutors joined the state ofVirginia's petition for the Supreme Court to bar more than 1,600 non-citizens from voting.

Virginia authorities requested the Supreme Court to revoke the court's decision that allows more than 1,600 non-citizens to vote in the presidential election. Meanwhile, Donald Trump called the decision "outrageous."

"Not only will the Commonwealth of Virginia be irreparably harmed absent a stay, so will its voters and the public at large," state officials stressed in their request.

The legal document from the 26 attorneys general, obtained by Fox News, backs the state in its assertion that the ruling ordering the state to restore voters removed from the rolls on suspicion of being non-citizens is overly broad and lacks legal merit.

In that regard, the attorneys general asked the court to grant Virginia's emergency motion and comply with law to ensure that non-citizens do not vote in the upcoming election.

Similarly, in the petition the lawyers describe the ruling as a "radical interpretation of the National Voter Registration Act."

"In the amicus brief, lawyers describe the ruling as a 'sweeping interpretation of the NVRA' that 'converts a procedural statute into a substantive federal regulation of voter qualifications in elections—an interpretation that would raise serious questions about the constitutionality of the NVRA itself," they said.

"Moreover, they said, the law in place in Virginia was not designed to 'systematically' remove residents from the voter rolls, as Justice Department officials cited in their lawsuit earlier this month," Fox News reviewed.

Judge Patricia Giles last week barred the state of Virginia from purging voter rolls containing hundreds of suspected non-citizens. Giles ordered the state to reinstate more than 1,600 people who had been removed from those lists.

The judge found that the purge of the voter rolls, ordered Aug. 7, took place too close to the presidential election. Federal law prohibits states from systematically removing people from the voter rolls within the 90 days before an election.