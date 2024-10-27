Everyone at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally: from Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de octubre, 2024

With the presidential election days away, Donald Trump decided to give himself a break from battleground states to return to his home state of New York. The Republican candidate will star in a campaign event at the Madison Square Garden arena, which seats approximately 19,500 people. Far from being alone, he will be accompanied by an extensive list of politicians, presenters and celebrities.

The event will take place on Sunday afternoon and Mayor Eric Adams has already announced that there will be "zero tolerance" for vandalism and violent protests in the vicinity of the stadium. While the gates will open at 12 noon, the event will formally begin at 5 p.m.

The most striking detail about the rally is the packed guest list of who's who that will accompany Trump in New York City. Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Robert Kennedy Jr., Dana White and even Tucker Carlson, are just some of the names announced by the campaign.

"This epic event, in the heart of President Trump's hometown, will be a showcase of the historic political movement President Trump has built in the final days of the campaign," reads the Republican's rally website.

The guests and speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden event

JD Vance, vice presidential candidate

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Elise Stefanik, U.S. Rep. (NY-21)

Byron Donalds, U.S. Rep. (FL-19)



Tulsi Gabbard, former Democrat and four-term congresswoman (HI-02)

Rudy Giuliani, former associate U.S. attorney general and mayor of New York City

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. former presidential candidate

Lara Trump, co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee

Eric Trump, son of President Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump Jr, son of President Donald J. Trump



Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla

Dan Scavino, senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump

Stephen Miller, senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump

Dana White, chief executive officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Tucker Carlson, host of 'The Tucker Carlson Show'

Brooke Rollins, president and chief executive officer of the America First Policy Institute

Steve Witkoff, founder of the Witkoff Group

Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chairman of the Trump 2024 transition team

Grant Cardiff, president and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chairman of the Trump 2024 transition team

Grant Cardone, chief executive officer of 10X

Sergio Gor, Right to America PAC

Michael Harris Jr., founder of Death Row Records



Tiffany Justice, founder of Moms for Liberty

Lee Greenwood, singer

Christopher Macchio, opera singer

Mary Millben, singer

Sid Rosenberg, New York radio personality



'Kill Tony' comedian

Scott Lobaido, live painter



David Rem, childhood friend of President Trump

