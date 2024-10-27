Everyone at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally: from Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson
Mayor Eric Adams has already announced that there will be "zero tolerance" for vandalism and violent protests in the vicinity of the stadium.
With the presidential election days away, Donald Trump decided to give himself a break from battleground states to return to his home state of New York. The Republican candidate will star in a campaign event at the Madison Square Garden arena, which seats approximately 19,500 people. Far from being alone, he will be accompanied by an extensive list of politicians, presenters and celebrities.
The event will take place on Sunday afternoon and Mayor Eric Adams has already announced that there will be "zero tolerance" for vandalism and violent protests in the vicinity of the stadium. While the gates will open at 12 noon, the event will formally begin at 5 p.m.
The most striking detail about the rally is the packed guest list of who's who that will accompany Trump in New York City. Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Robert Kennedy Jr., Dana White and even Tucker Carlson, are just some of the names announced by the campaign.
"This epic event, in the heart of President Trump's hometown, will be a showcase of the historic political movement President Trump has built in the final days of the campaign," reads the Republican's rally website.
The guests and speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden event
- JD Vance, vice presidential candidate
- House Speaker Mike Johnson
- Elise Stefanik, U.S. Rep. (NY-21)
- Byron Donalds, U.S. Rep. (FL-19)
- Tulsi Gabbard, former Democrat and four-term congresswoman (HI-02)
- Rudy Giuliani, former associate U.S. attorney general and mayor of New York City
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. former presidential candidate
- Lara Trump, co-chairwoman of the Republican National Committee
- Eric Trump, son of President Donald J. Trump
- Donald Trump Jr, son of President Donald J. Trump
- Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla
- Dan Scavino, senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump
- Stephen Miller, senior advisor to President Donald J. Trump
- Dana White, chief executive officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
- Tucker Carlson, host of 'The Tucker Carlson Show'
- Brooke Rollins, president and chief executive officer of the America First Policy Institute
- Steve Witkoff, founder of the Witkoff Group
- Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chairman of the Trump 2024 transition team
- Grant Cardiff, president and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chairman of the Trump 2024 transition team
- Grant Cardone, chief executive officer of 10X
- Sergio Gor, Right to America PAC
- Michael Harris Jr., founder of Death Row Records
- Tiffany Justice, founder of Moms for Liberty
- Lee Greenwood, singer
- Christopher Macchio, opera singer
- Mary Millben, singer
- Sid Rosenberg, New York radio personality
- 'Kill Tony' comedian
- Scott Lobaido, live painter
- David Rem, childhood friend of President Trump
