Kamala Harris got into law school through a program she did not qualify for

Kamala Harris got into the University of California - Hastings College of the Law through a program she did not meet the requirements for. The current Democratic candidate for president was admitted through the Legal Education Opportunity Program (LEOP).

According to the university, in 1969, it created the LEOP so that those from economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds could access a top-tier legal education.

However, an article published in Red State demonstrated that Kamala Harris met none of the requirements to qualify for the program. Harris, who has repeatedly highlighted coming from a middle-class family, did not have the economic status needed to be part of the initiative that was intended for low-income people.

"Harris, the daughter of two college professors, who grew up attending private schools in Canada, was not, in the least, economically or socially disadvantaged. But there she is, claiming she was," explained writer and lawyer Jim Thompson.

Upon learning of the questions regarding Harris' application, the Daily Signal questioned what "major life obstacles" qualified the vice president for the Legal Education Opportunity Program. But the media outlet did not receive a response.

Meanwhile, according to attorney Laura Powell, there were complaints about the program's selection process due to applicants being ruled out according to their ideological position.

"The phone interviews were used by some students to screen out conservative candidates—to avoid future 'Clarence Thomases,'" Powell wrote on X.

Along those lines, Thompson questions the reasons Kamala Harris gained admission to the program. "Harris was 'waved in' because of a lie or because of politics. Harris has consistently used the 'system' she decries, and she gained positions that she did not deserve and did not earn. She gamed the system." Thompson contended.