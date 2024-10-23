Controversy over 'electoral interference' by the British Labour Party in the US

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump denounced "blatant foreign interference" in the presidential election by the Labour Party of the United Kingdom. The Republican candidate formally filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) while associating Kamala Harris with a British group seeking to "kill Musk's Twitter."

As for Trump, the complaint cited media reports of contacts between the Labor Party and Kamala Harris, arguing that the volunteer efforts amounted to illegal "contributions." Specifically, the text mentions individuals linked to the Labor Party traveling to the United States to campaign for the Democrat.

After more than ten years in opposition, the Labor Party recently returned to power. The resounding victory of Keir Starmer in the July election returned the party to Downing Street, where they had not set foot since 2010.

Kamala Harris' advisory group aiming to "kill Musk's Twitter"

"The British are coming to interfere in our elections!" Racket News, the media outlet of Matt Taibbi, a journalist who became popular for the "Twitter Files," recently reported.

The information came via leaks of internal documents from the Center to Counter Digital Hate (CCDH), whose founder, Morgan McSweeney, is an advisor to Kamala Harris' campaign. Documents obtained show that the group plans in writing to "kill Musk's Twitter feed," a phrase that read in its internal monthly agenda.

CCDH operates as a communications nexus between Keir Starmer's government and Labour Together, the party's think tank. Both the group and the think tank were founded by McSweeney, whose role was compared to Karl Robe's with George W. Bush.

"The CCDH documents carry particular importance because McSweeney’s Labour Together operatives have been teaching election strategy to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, leading Politico to call Labour and the Democrats 'sister parties.' CCDH’s focus on 'Kill Musk’s Twitter' also adds to legal questions about the nonprofit’s tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) organization," the aforementioned outlet added.

As for CCDH's plans with social media, Racket News reported that its ambitions to regulate reach in the United States.

"CCDH also held meetings with federal legislators while pushing for 'change in USA' toward a censorious proposal it calls the 'STAR framework,' which would create an 'independent digital regulator' that could 'impose consequences for harmful content.' STAR’s core concepts are similar to Europe’s just-instituted Digital Services Act and Britain’s even more stringent Online Safety Act, which puts the national media regulator Ofcom in charge of determining fines for uncooperative platforms," they said.