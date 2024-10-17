Kamala Harris campaign accuses Fox of 'ambushing' Democratic nominee

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

The campaign team of Kamala Harris has hit back at Fox, describing as an "ambush," the interview conducted by the media outlet this Wednesday with the Democratic candidate. The vice president received friendly treatment in other interviews done by media outlets sympathetic to the Democratic Party, including by the moderators of ABC News in the first and only presidential debate she had with Donald Trump. The Republican candidate, for his part, has had to face several not so impartial situations and attitudes in his visits to the left-wing media.

The accusations against the network were uttered by David Plouffe, campaign adviser to the Democratic candidate. "Kamala Harris handled an ambush Fox interview light years better than the hash Donald Trump made of the Fox pep rally disguised as a town hall," the adviser said.

Harris had to answer many questions about her job as vice president. Also regarding how she will handle different issues if she succeeds in becoming the first woman president of the country.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier put the Democratic candidate on the spot with some of the questions such as her work as the top border official, but always using very moderate language and correct gesticulation, without showing signs that the interview was about that "ambush" referred to by Harris' campaign team.

For her part, Harris brought out a cocky demeanor, interrupting her interviewer's speech. Even the Democratic candidate showed a defiant nature when answering certain questions that she couldn't get around or for which she didn't have the right answer.

The Democratic Party's traps

Harris' campaign team set a series of requirements for the Democratic candidate to sit across from Baier. Some of those conditions were the start time (17:00) and the length of the interview (between 25 and 30 minutes). Fox agreed, but neither the aides nor the vice president respected them.

Harris arrived 15 minutes late and the interview lasted around 20 minutes, as Baier assured.