Backlash from Christians against Gretchen Whitmer for mocking the Eucharist

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

With the vote of more than 65 million Christians at stake, Gretchen Whitmer has done a disservice to her party by igniting the ire of Catholics with a video in which she mocks the sacrament of the Eucharist. In it, the governor of Michigan is wearing a Harris-Walz campaign hat imitating the Holy Communion with a Dorito. The state's Conference of Bishops has already officially filed a complaint.

'An all-too-familiar example'

In a statement, prelate Paul A. Long, president of the Michigan Catholic Conference, claimed that "the skit specifically imitates the posture and gestures of Catholics receiving the Holy Eucharist, in which we believe that Jesus Christ is truly present."

"It is not just distasteful or 'strange'; it is an all-too-familiar example of an elected official mocking religious persons and their practices. Whether or not insulting Catholics and the Eucharist was the intent, it has had an offensive impact. People of this state and across the country have grown tired of and continue to express their alarm at the bar of civility and respect toward people of faith lowering by the day," the statement said.

Finally, Long noted that "Michigan is a religiously diverse state and includes thriving communities of Christian, Jewish and Muslim believers," so "the time has come for those in public office, their handlers and strategists to return a level of respect, civility and appreciation to those who have found peace and fulfillment in life by worshipping God and serving their neighbors."

Catholic League calls the video 'political suicide'

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, lashed out harshly at Whitmer, noting that she "insulted Catholics nationwide when she intentionally ridiculed the Eucharist in a video."

"What Whitmer did was to deride Holy Communion. There is no wiggle room for her to deny the obvious," he said.

"We are pulling out all the stops on this one. In addition to our big list of email subscribers, the Catholic League staff will send this news release to every Catholic parish in Michigan. We will blanket the Michigan media. We will contact every member of the Michigan legislature. We will also feature her stunt on the front page of the November issue of our monthly journal, 'Catalyst.' What Whitmer did is political suicide," Donohue continued.