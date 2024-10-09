RNC denounces North Carolina and Michigan for overseas voting irregularities

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de octubre, 2024

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced it is filing of lawsuits against the North Carolina Board of Elections and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "for allowing foreign citizens who never lived in either state to vote illegally."

"Committed to election integrity across the country"

In a statement, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said that "North Carolinians and Michiganders should not have their votes canceled by those who’ve never lived in the state in the first place – plain and simple. This is illegal and we will stop it. While Democrats want an election system that disregards the law, we are committed to election integrity across the country."

The RNC pointed out that "The constitutions of Michigan and North Carolina require individuals to be residents of their states in order to be qualified to vote." However, "Secretary Benson’s unlawful guidance and an unconstitutional North Carolina statute extend eligibility to overseas voters who never resided in these states—indeed, may never have resided anywhere in the United States."

The RNC said that "The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows residents of their state to vote absentee from overseas, but it does not expand voter eligibility to individuals who were never state residents."