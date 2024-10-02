Investigations and rewards for exposing serious non-citizen voting irregularities

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de octubre, 2024

The Fair Election Fund, a nationwide election integrity watchdog group, reported that it will launch an investigation into noncitizen voting in seven key states - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"This investigation will help ensure the integrity of our elections by identifying ineligible voters and prompting state officials to remove them from the voter database,” the organization said in a statement.

The Fair Election Fund explained that the investigation will compare responses to jury summonses in the 10 most populous counties in each of the seven key states with their voter rolls to validate voter eligibility.

"If a person denied a jury summons based on citizenship or residency status but is registered to vote or has voted in the past, that is a clear example of voter fraud. If any of these cases exist, we will find them and immediately alert state authorities,” stated the Fair Election Fund.

The investigation began at the end of September and is expected to announce its first findings in mid-October.

"States such as Texas and Virginia have recently conducted their own analysis of state voter rolls and found thousands of noncitizens who were registered or had voted in an election," the organization said.

Doug Collins, a former Georgia congressman, is a senior advisor to the Fair Election Fund. He claimed that electoral integrity depends on the accuracy and transparency of the voter list.

"Election integrity efforts depend on the accuracy and reliability of our voter databases. We have seen states like Texas and Virginia remove non-citizens from their voter rolls, and other states should follow suit. While reviewing voter rolls and performing cross-checks is a thankless task, it is essential work. The Fair Election Fund is ready to step up to the plate and take on this challenge to prevent illegals from voting and ensure that every vote cast belongs to a U.S. citizen and resident of that state," said Collins.

The Fair Election Fund, founded in May 2024, said it recently gave out $25,000 in rewards to concerned citizens in Nevada who reported firsthand that union leaders in their state were allegedly coercing their members to vote a certain way.

"The group is also investigating the Democrat donor platform ActBlue following suspicious Biden and Harris campaign fundraising numbers. The first phase of the group’s analysis found over 60,000 potential cases of fraud, which were turned over to Attorneys General in Alabama, Nebraska, Kansas, Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas to continue their own investigations," the group stated.