Former congressional candidate charged with making death threats against his opponent, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

29 de septiembre, 2024

William Robert Braddock III (41) was charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) with threatening to kill his opponent in the congressional primary in 2021.

Braddock allegedly said he was going to "call up my Russian and Ukrainian hit squad" to eliminate the candidate who he was running against in Florida's 13th congressional district. He also allegedly made threats against a person close to his opponent.

Although in announcing the lawsuit the DOJ limited itself to mentioning those affected as "Victim 1" and "Victim 2," the former allegedly refers to Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who emerged victorious from that race and then won the seat in the general election.

No comment has been made so far neither by Luna's team nor the congresswoman herself, who is now seeking reelection with the backing of Donald Trump.

In July 2021, the representative, then only a candidate, won a court case against Braddock, who she charged with making threats that were recorded in a telephone conversation (the same ones the DOJ is now seeking to prosecute him for, which would carry a sentence of up to five years).

After that ruling, the candidate dropped out of the race, according to a report by The Tampa Bay Times. Ballotpedia reported that indeed, the congressional hopeful campaigned but did not make it on the primary ballot.

After dropping out of the race, Braddock left the country and settled in the Philippines, from where he was extradited to the United States. On Thursday, he had his first court appearance in Los Angeles.

An incriminating call

The conversation in which Braddock allegedly threatened Luna was obtained exclusively by Politico days after it occurred. During the half-hour call, the defendant appears to try to convince conservative activist Erin Olszewski, who is believed to be "Victim 2," not to endorse his opponent.

"I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America," he allegedly said. "That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f***ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighborhood."

When asked by the media in 2021, Braddock said he had not heard the recording and that it may have been altered.