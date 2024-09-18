Catholic Vote denounces Kamala Harris' key role in the explosion of trans operations on children

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

A report presented by the organization Catholic Vote denounces the fundamental role that the vice president and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has had in the explosion of trans surgeries on minors during her term in office. According to data obtained by the group, "thousands of trans surgeries -on kids" have been performed, "paid for with taxpayer money and Kamala Harris wants to expand these medical experiments on children."

Campaign in four key states by November

The president of Catholic Vote, Brian Burch, explained that the data they present comes from the Federal Government, which shows that "Across the country, thousands of trans surgical operations are performed on kids: double mastectomies on girls. Hysterectomies. Genital amputation in children. Full skin grafts on forehead, chin, armpits, genitals, hands and feet..."

So they have launched a campaign in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, four key swing states for the November elections, with an ad stating the number of trans operations on minors that have been performed in each state with data obtained from Medicaid.

"America's children are being carved up and sterilized"

"This ad is hard to watch for one reason. Because the truth is disgusting," warned Burch, who cited the ad to charge that "America's children are being mutilated and sterilized. The number of trans mutilations on children is already shockingly high. If Kamala Harris wins, how many more children's bodies will she help destroy?" Catholic Vote's own president responds, "None, if we stop her."