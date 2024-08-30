Trump moves to get federal court to intervene in Stormy Daniels hush money case

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump's legal team is moving for a federal court to intervene in the case for which he was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York.

The Republican's lawyers argued that the former president and current White House candidate is being harmed by actions taken by the state court judge who oversaw the case in the state.

"The ongoing proceedings will continue to cause direct and irreparable harm to President Trump … and voters located far beyond Manhattan," attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote in statements reported by The Washington Post.

Similarly, the former president's legal team also cited in the petition a recent Supreme Court decision granting broad immunity to sitting presidents in connection with actions related to their official duties.

"The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that these types of violations threaten the structure of the federal government and the ability of future Presidents to carry out their vital duties in the way the Framers intended," the filing noted.

The attempt by Trump's lawyers comes as they also seek to have the sentencing postponed until after the November election.

In May, a jury in New York convicted Donald Trump of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. In doing so, the Republican front-runner became the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted in a criminal case.