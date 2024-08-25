Vance says Trump would veto a national abortion ban

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de agosto, 2024

Senator JD Vance (R-OH), President Donald Trump's running mate, said on Saturday that the former president would veto a federal abortion ban should Congress pass a bill.

In an interview for NBC News's "Meet the Press," moderator Kristen Welker asked Vance about Republican congressmen who would want to see Trump defend and pass an abortion ban.

Vance was blunt, telling Welker that Trump "explicitly" stated he would veto a ban.

"I mean, if you’re not supporting it, as the president of the United States, you fundamentally have to veto it," the senator and vice presidential candidate said.

Vance also said he would "commit" to not imposing a federal abortion ban.

"Donald Trump wants to end this culture war over this particular topic. If Kamala excuse me, if California wants to have a different abortion policy from Ohio, then Ohio has to respect California, and California has to respect Ohio," Vance said.

The recent stance on the Trump campaign comes at a key election moment, with Kamala Harris leading in some national polls with abortion being one of the important issues for voters along with the economy, immigration and security.

Previously, Trump had said he would not sign a national abortion ban, but without giving further details.

The former president has also publicly celebrated some pro-life legal decisions, such as the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the controversial Roe v. Wade ruling, where autonomy was once again granted to states over abortion legislation.

"After 50 years of failure, with nobody coming even close, I was able to kill Roe v. Wade, much to the ‘shock’ of everyone," the former president said in a post on social media in May 2023.