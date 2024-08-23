Stephen Curry, gun control and the reunion of 'Scandal' stars: Recapping the final night of the DNC

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

The Democratic National Convention came to an end in Chicago. The final night featured Kamala Harris as the headliner, who closed the event by accepting the nomination. However, the night also featured other highlights, such as a virtual appearance by Stephen Curry, the reunion of the stars of "Scandal" and the return of Gabby Giffords.

The final day also proved to be the most peaceful, as anti-Israel demonstrations slowed considerably as the DNC came to a close.

Harris closed a convention that ultimately did not feature Beyoncé or George W. Bush, as had been heavily speculated on social media. However, basketball player Stephen Curry was one of the surprises of the night.

How the Democratic National Convention ended

The last night featured a good dose of music, anti-Second Amendment messages and Arizona speakers strategically placed in prime time.

One of the standing ovations of the night went to Elizabeth Warren, who first entered smiling but couldn't help but break down to the applause of those in attendance.

"And that is the difference between a criminal and a prosecutor. You know what else I love about Kamala? She gets it. We need to make life more affordable for working people," the senator and 2020 presidential candidate expressed.

"Donald Trump, the felon, has no plans to lower costs for families. He doesn’t know how — and basically, he doesn’t really care," she continued, later adding that she wouldn't trust either Trump or Vance to "move my couch."

'Tonight, we're going to make Shirley Chisholm's dream come true'

Reverend and activist Al Sharpton is a storied fixture at the Democratic Convention and was not about to miss the one that ended up consecrating the Harris-Walz ticket.

On this occasion, he took the opportunity to honor Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to be elected to Congress and the first African-American woman to run for president. She did so in 1972 in the Democratic Party primary, thereby also making history as the first woman to seek the presidency within the party.

"Tonight we are going to realize Shirley Chisholm’s dream. Fifty-two years ago, I was one of the youth directors in her campaign for president, and 52 years after she was told to sit down, I know she’s watching us tonight as a black woman stands up to accept the nomination for president of the United States. We have fought too hard for women to be told to get out of the kitchen. We are now on our way to the Oval Office. We won’t go back," Sharpton noted.

Stephen Curry surprised DNC with virtual appearance

The NBA star and recent Olympic gold medalist formalized his endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC.

He did so virtually through a video that was shown on the big screen and drew cheers from those in attendance. "The Oval Office would suit her well. In the words of Michelle Obama, do something. Go vote," he noted.

Speeches in favor of gun control

Later in the evening, a group of family members of shooting victims took the stage to push for gun control. They were Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence; Abbey Clements, a survivor of the Sandy Hook school shooting; Kim Rubio, who lost her daughter in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting; and Melody McFadden and Edgar Vilchez, survivors of "gun violence."

Each shared their story, eliciting emotion from those present in Chicago. "Our losses do not weaken us. They strengthen our resolve," McBath said, asking people to get out and vote in November.

They were joined by Gabby Giffords, a former congresswoman who was also a victim of gun violence more than 10 years ago. She took the stage after her husband, Senator Mark Kelly's speech to boost Kamala Harris' candidacy.

"My friend Kamala will be a great president. She is tough. She has grit. Kamala can beat the gun lobby. She can fight gun trafficking. Kamala stood up to Wall Street and the drug companies. She will protect abortion access. She will defend our freedom," Giffords said.

'Scandal' stars reunited at the DNC

TV fans will remember actors Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, who played Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant in the show "Scandal." Six years after the last episode, the two were reunited on the DNC stage.

Washington was one of the evening's standout speakers. For about four minutes, she painted Kamala Harris as the savior of America.

"I know that I am the one standing on this stage, but I am not the lead character in this story," she began, going on to describe the audience as "the superheroes saving this democracy."

"You are the fixers, dare I say it, you are the Olivia Popes," she continued, referring to her character from the show. At the end of her speech, Goldwyn made a surprise appearance to join his former co-star on stage and the two began to chant, "When we fight, we win!"