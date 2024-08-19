Kamala Harris questioned for offering nine pronouns on campaign work forms: 'More pronouns than policy'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is once again at the center of controversy over including an extensive list of pronouns in his campaign's job portal. Proponents claim that this measure seeks to promote diversity and ensure that employers can target applicants appropriately.

However, the addition of pronouns such as "xe/xem," "ze/hir," and "fae/faer" has generated criticism from Republican quarters, who argue that Harris prioritizes an agenda woke over the country's real problems.

Criticism of lack of clear policies.

Critics have pointed out that while Harris offers multiple pronoun choices on her job portal, the policy section of her campaign remains limited. This fact has sparked snarky comments on social media, where Harris is accused of focusing more on gender identity issues than addressing fundamental problems such as the economy, border security, and citizen welfare.

One X user summed up the sentiment of many: "Kamala Harris has more pronouns (nine) than policies (zero) on her website." Another person noted that the vice president "cares more about her Pronouns than our economy or southern border."

Concerns about a 'woke' agenda.

From the Republican Party, the inclusion of this extensive list of pronouns is seen as a clear example of the woke agenda Harris has championed throughout her career. Conservatives have warned that, should Harris become president, these progressive policies would dominate his administration, sidelining the country's real challenges.

With the election approaching, these policies are likely to remain a sticking point in the political debate. But these criticisms could be an indicator of how voters perceive the direction in which the country is moving and whether they agree with Harris' approach or seek a change in the policies being implemented.