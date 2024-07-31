Secret Service guarding Kamala Harris' stepdaughter arrests a person after an altercation

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

Secret Service agents guarding Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff detained a person after an incident was reported. It occurred at a restaurant where Emhoff was eating.

The man was identified as Harry Heymann.

"On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both," a Secret Service spokesman said in a statement obtained by The New York Post.

Similarly, it was learned that the man constantly protests against vehicles that have a license plate that allows them to park anywhere.

According to sources, the man reportedly removed the license plates from the two Secret Service vans. He was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

"The unidentified man, wearing a black shirt, confronted one of Emhoff’s plainclothes agents, not knowing he was a part of the Secret Service," NYP highlighted.

In that regard, the police detailed that the vice president's stepdaughter was at no time threatened by the incident.

"Secret Service Agents quickly detained the individual until local authorities arrived and placed the individual into police custody. At no point was any protectee in danger as a result of this incident," police highlighted.