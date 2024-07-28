Trump excites the world of cryptocurrencies and promises to turn the United States into "the Bitcoin superpower of the World"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 27 de julio, 2024

Donald Trump fired up those present at the Bitcoin2024 Conference. The former president appeared cheered at the event and detailed his plan with cryptocurrencies should he return to the White House. Among other things, he promised to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, fire Gary Gensler as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and turn the country into the "cryptocapital of the planet".

The Republican became the first major party candidate to participate in the annual cryptocurrency conference. During his speech, Trump was very optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. So much so that he wants them to be "extracted, minted and manufactured in the United States".

"I’m laying out my plan to ensure that the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the World. If Bitcoin is going to the Moon — as we say— I want America to be the nation that leads the way," he said.

In turn, the former president was cheered when he promised to fire Gary Gensler from the SEC, a reaction that surprised the Republican. "I didn't know he was so unpopular," he joked after hearing the applause. "Let me say it again. On day one, I will fire Gary Gensler," he added.

Among other announcements, he pledged to create a cryptocurrency advisory council to create "transparent" regulation in his first 100 days in office, while promising to scrap the Biden Administration's plan to create a central bank for cryptocurrencies.

"Regulation will be written by people who love your industry and not hate it within my first 100 days. I will tell the Treasury Department to cease and desist all steps and necessary moves to shut down the central bank. Forget about it," Trump continued, accompanied by Vivek Ramaswamy, Marsha Blackburnand Tim Scott.

Finally, Trump anticipated that he will create a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the United States, end Operation Chokepoint 2.0 and create incentives to bring Bitcoin mining to the country.

Days ago, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, took aim at the Biden Administration's handling of cryptocurrencies.

"Unfortunately, most Democrats continue to enable [SEC Chairman Gary] Gensler's illegal war on cryptocurrencies, sabotaging the ability of American innovation to thrive," he wrote on his X. account;

"Gensler will go down as the Luddite of his time. Words are easy, action is hard but necessary. Choose wisely. Voters are paying attention," he added.