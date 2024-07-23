Biden to speak on Wednesday to explain why he is dropping out of the presidential race

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will explain the reasons that led him to abandon his candidacy ahead of the upcoming elections to be held in November.

The Democrat revealed Sunday that he would not seek reelection through a statement on X. On the same platform, he announced when he will speak before the American people on his decision. He will do so on July 24 through a televised appearance that will be broadcast at 8 p.m. He "will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people."

The appearance comes days after the president stepped aside from his public duties after reporting that he had again tested positive for COVID-19. At that point, recalls The Hill, he decided to self-isolate at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and has not been seen since. The situation has sparked numerous rumors and concerns regarding the president's health.

It should be recalled that after his disastrous performance in the June 27 debate and the loss of confidence of his closest allies, the pressure for him to drop out of the race was mounting until the statement of his withdrawal from the presidential campaign was released.

On Monday, after the announcement, Biden phoned his campaign headquarters during a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris and again disappeared and retreated back to Delaware.

His return is being widely anticipated, given his prolonged absence, and he is expected to return to the White House in the next few hours to prepare for the televised address this Wednesday.

Biden resumes his agenda facing the situation in the Middle East

Following this address, the president will resume his schedule as normal and, as reports CNN, on Thursday he plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This meeting will be preceded by another between Joe Biden and the families of the American hostages being held in Gaza, Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed to a source familiar with the matter. The meeting, CNN reports, comes as the president seeks to ensure that the United States maintains its alliances. As he assured during the call to the campaign headquarters, this is "critically important."

"I’ve been working very closely with the Israelis and with the Palestinians to try to work out how we can get the Gaza war to end and the Middle East peace and get all those hostages home. I think we’re on a verge of being able to do that," the president said when asked about the issue.