Kamala Harris outperforms Biden in several projections, though Trump beats them both

Joe Biden continues to concede ground in his battle against his own party and against Donald Trump to qualify to revalidate his mandate in November. The president's numbers continue to sink poll after poll and even several of the latest projections offer more chances of winning to his vice president, Kamala Harris, than to himself in the head-to-head with the Republican candidate. However, the conservative tycoon would prevail over both if the election were to take place at this time.

This is what emerges from the latest electoral projections made by Civiqs and Polymarket. According to the poll of the former for the Chicago-based Democratic organization Rust Belt Rising, Kamala Harris would get 44% of electoral support versus the 42% she gives to Biden in her hypothetical clashes with Trump. The tycoon, in both cases, would have 46% of voting intention. The poll was conducted "to provide our party with winning messages regardless of the candidate," according to Paul Kendrick, the group's executive director.

Kamala 17% - Biden 6%, according to Polymarket

Even stronger are the results yielded by Polymarket. The portal points out that, as of July 20, Donald Trump would get 66% of the vote. In second place appears Kamala Harris, who would have the support of 17%, while Biden sinks to 6%. Other possible candidates, such as the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, remain at 2%.

'The Economist' projections give Trump an 83% chance of victory

Without comparisons to Kamala but equally devastating, the results of the projections of The Economist give 321 delegates to Trump to Biden's 217 as of July 20. According to the same media, at this point in the 2020 campaign the current president had the backing of 88% of voters, compared to 12% for the former president. Now the percentages have been reversed, with 83% behind Trump versus 17% for the current White House tenant.