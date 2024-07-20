RNC 2024: 28 million Americans watched Trump's acceptance speech on TV

Published by Verified by 20 de julio, 2024

More than 28 million viewers turned on their TVs to watch Donald Trump's acceptance speech on the final night of the RNC, according to the Nielsen firm.

That was the peak of the day, which on average was the highest-rated day of the four-day convention. Monday drew an estimated 18 million viewers, while Tuesday, 14 million, Wednesday, 17 million, and Thursday, 25 million.

A historic night for FOX

Fox News had more than 9.8 million viewers during prime time (between 10 p.m. and midnight) on the day Trump spoke, according to Nielsen data reported by the news network itself. CNN managed only 2.1 million and MSNBC had 1.2 million.

According to Fox, its coverage of the convention was the highest-rated since 1992. Variety noted that the network's coverage on the fourth night was the highest-rated in cable television history for the RNC.

Another high peak was vice presidential candidate JD Vance's speech, a night on which Fox garnered 7 million viewers.

The other networks measured by Nielsen were ABC, CBS, NBC, Scripps News, Telemundo, Univision, CNN, CNNe, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.

"Thank you for trusting us, again," celebrated journalist Martha MacCallum, one of the anchors who covered the event for Fox. "Thank you for our team in front of and, especially, behind the cameras."