Trump demands that Taiwan pay for US military aid

In recent months, the Biden administration has pushed its backing of Taiwan against China, granting it defense packages without the United States receiving anything in return. Given that, Donald Trump is proposing that the allied country start paying for that aid.

"I think Taiwan should pay us for defense. You know, we’re no different than an insurance company. Taiwan doesn’t give us anything," the Republican candidate said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Trump also mentioned Taiwan taking over virtually all of U.S. chip manufacturing: "They took almost 100% of our chip industry, I give them credit. That’s because stupid people were running the country. We should have never let that happen. Now we’re giving them billions of dollars to build new chips in our country, and then they’re going to take that too, in other words, they’ll build it but then they’ll bring it back to their country."

China suspends arms control negotiations

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping's communist regime reported that it has suspended negotiations with the United States regarding arms control.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian announced the decision in statements reported by Infobae: "The U.S. has ignored China's firm opposition and repeated representations, continuing to sell arms to Taiwan, and engaging in a series of negative actions that seriously harm China's core interests and undermine mutual political trust."

"These acts have severely damaged the political atmosphere necessary for the continuation of arms control consultations," Lin continued, concluding that it is not an irrevocable suspension, as "China is willing to maintain communication with the U.S. on international arms control issues based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation for mutual benefit," as long as Washington respects "China's fundamental interests."