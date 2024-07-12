All House Democrats vote against banning men's participation in women's sports

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-12T03:27:34.000Z"}

House Republicans passed the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which seeks to reverse the changes made by Joe Biden to Title IX, the civil rights law that seeks to prevent sex discrimination in schools and various educational programs that receive government funding. The bill passed with 210 votes in favor and 205 against, with all Democrats present voting against.

In late April, the Biden Administration expanded Title IX, specifically amending the meaning of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Since then, several Republican states have refused to abide by the rule, which was also halted by courts across the country. For example, according to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president's initiative is "patently ridiculous" and will lead "to men competing unfairly in women's sports; receiving access to women's and girls' locker rooms, bathrooms and private spaces; and competing for women's scholarships."

"It's a great day for our daughters and granddaughters."

The aforementioned legislation was pushed by Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-ILL) , who celebrated the passage of the bill, which did not have the support of any Democrats.

"Today is a great day for our daughters and granddaughters, who deserve protection from Joe Biden’s radical attempt to force men into their private spaces and athletics. Title IX guarantees equal opportunities for girls in education and sports, but Joe Biden is putting our girls at risk by erasing their Title IX protections and claiming biological men should have access to girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms. Parents are horrified that Joe Biden is ignoring parental rights and forcing his leftwing agenda into our local schools," the Republican said in a statement.

Activist Riley Gaines also spoke in favor of the legislation, which will now go to the Senate for consideration. The athlete, who rose to national fame after losing a swimming competition to Lia Thomas, took direct aim at the Democratic Party after the vote.

"Every House democrat just voted to: keep men in women's sports, put men in women's bathrooms & locker rooms, house men in women's dorms, control your speech and demand the language by which you call these men. Every. Single. Democrat...even those with daughters of their own. Evil." she posted on X.

Enacted in 1972, Title IX was devised to prohibit any discrimination based on sex in schools or programs receiving public money.

"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance," read the original Title IX drafted by then-Sen. Birch Bayh (D-IN).