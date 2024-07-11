These are the five Democrats who voted in favor of the SAVE Act

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T11:33:51.000Z"}

Five Democratic lawmakers broke partisan ranks in the House to vote in favor of the SAVE Act, which would force citizens to identify themselves before casting their ballots.

The rule passed Wednesday with 221 votes in favor, with 216 Republicans supporting it and 198 Democrats rejecting it.

Blues who voted for the bill are Henry Cuellar (Texas), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Donald Davis (North Carolina), Jared Golden (Maine), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington).

Despite this handful of fractious votes, the Democratic Party is expected to succeed in frustrating the rule in the Senate, where it enjoys a 51-vote majority (counting four Democratic-leaning independents). Even if it passes this instance, the president promised to veto the text if the opportunity arises.

The government assures that the rule is unnecessary

The White House made its position clear in a statement issued Monday, aiming to put criticize the rule and line up its supporters: "The Administration strongly opposes H.R. 8281."

"It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in Federal elections—it is a Federal crime punishable by prison and fines," he argued, asserting that states already have sufficient safeguards in place. The bill, he argued, would even jeopardize the American vote.

The administration called on Republicans, "if they really want to do something about securing our border," to pass the border deal that failed to garner sufficient support in two votes this year.