Trump challenges Biden to second, 'no holds barred' presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to a new presidential debate, this time without moderators, to discuss the future of the country. In a post on Truth Social, the former president requested a "no holds barred" and an "all on" confrontation.

While Joe Biden tries to recover from the political debacle he has suffered after his poor performance in the first presidential debate, Donald Trump offers him a new opportunity to discuss the future of the country.

"I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred - An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage," Trump said, noting that another conversation would serve the president well to demonstrate whether he is truly competent and, at the same time, would be another test for him.

The former president argued that a debate without moderators would allow both candidates to express their views more directly and transparently.

"Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more," Trump said.

Widespread panic after Biden's performance

The Democratic president has lost ground after the CNN presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27. Biden's halting speech and inconsistent answers caused widespread panic among Democrats. This led pundits, media and even party donors to call for Biden to drop out of the race and give the opportunity to someone else more capable.

Biden, however, has steadfastly rejected these calls. At a White House Fourth of July celebration, he asserted to the audience, "I'm not going anywhere."

Upcoming debate

Whether or not Biden accepts Trump's proposal, ABC News already has scheduled a second debate between the candidates for Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EST. The network has not yet announced who will moderate that event.