Justice disbars Rudy Giuliani from practicing law

The New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division has disbarred Rudy Giuliani from practicing law for his alleged link to the 2020 presidential election ballot interference case, which occurred while Donald Trump was his client.

In the court brief, the court claimed that Giuliani "not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant."

In addition, the Appellate Division emphasized that he "flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which (he) repeatedly and intentionally made false statements" in connection with questions posed to him from the bench.

Giuliani: "Judges are selected by local Democrat bosses"

Giuliani did not take long to respond to being disbarred. The former mayor of New York posted on social media that this ruling was foreseeable because of the close link between the Democratic Party and the judicial system.

"I’m not surprised that I’ve been disbarred by a Bar Ass’n which is a politically and ideologically integral part of the Democrat one party corrupted court system for a long time." Rudy Giuliani

"Judges, like Merchan and Engoron in NYC, are selected by local Democrat bosses. These judges, just like in a one party Communist dictatorship, are not really elected but selected by the Democrat local bosses and often run unopposed," he added.

Giuliani has several open cases in states like Georgia or Arizona, where he is accused of several charges linked to electoral interference and making false statements. The former mayor of New York has always maintained his declaration of innocence.