West Midlands Police and the great lie of multiculturalism

13 de enero, 2026

As the days go by and the truth comes to light, the Maccabi Tel Aviv case in Birmingham is shaping up to be one of the biggest scandals of our time. This pattern of antisemitic manipulation in the West, where libel goes viral and rebuttals are barely heard, is the key factor in the growth of anti-Jewish sentiment that is reaching alarming levels. What happened in West Midlands is the definitive confirmation of an inescapable thesis: multiculturalism, far from achieving the utopia of diversity and mutual respect, has implemented a system of privileges based on the law of the strongest. The failure is resounding and, as a consequence, the paradise of the law of the strongest has been erected, where the State cedes control of the streets to whoever threatens with greater violence.

Lies, capitulation and shame

In November of last year, the West Midlands Police banned Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the match against Aston Villa. The official version was blunt: there was a risk of vandalism by Israeli fans. Police chiefs, led by Craig Guildford, hinted at intelligence reports from the Netherlands describing these fans as a violent horde.

Today we know that was all a lie. Dutch police have denied issuing such warnings and denied the narrative that Israelis were the aggressors in previous incidents in Amsterdam. To support their decision, West Midlands Police had resorted to deliberate misrepresentation of information, claiming that their Dutch counterparts had warned them that Israeli fans had pushed innocent members of the public into the river after the Ajax-Maccabi match in Amsterdam, and that hundreds of them intentionally attacked Muslim communities.

"Faced with the choice of protecting a minority group from a violent mob or giving in to the threat, the British police chose capitulation."

The reality was the opposite: it was Maccabi fans who were pushed into the water in November 2024. What happened in Amsterdam was a hunt for Jews coordinated through social networks. When Craig Guildford, head of the West Midlands Police, appeared before the British Parliament, he admitted the farce. The reality that the British police deliberately concealed from Parliament and the public is far more sinister: they knew that members of Birmingham's Muslim community were organizing to attack visiting Jews.

Faced with the choice of protecting a minority group from a violent mob or giving in to the threat, the British police chose capitulation. Instead of ensuring security, they chose to expel the victims so as not to upset the perpetrators. As Kemi Badenoch rightly pointed out, the police knew that the activists planned to attack Jews, but their response was to falsely blame the Jews in order to expel them. That is collaborationism.

The drama of cultural appeasement

The Birmingham case reveals an alarming instance of institutional capture in which a police force covers up an Islamist threat. In examining the appointment process of Chief Constable Guildford, it was revealed that Kamran Hussain, then chief executive of the Green Lane Mosque, was on the panel that assessed Guildford prior to his appointment. This same mosque was consulted by the police before banning Maccabi fans.

Green Lane Mosque, one of the UK's largest and most influential Islamic institutions, has repeatedly hosted preachers with radical stances. One of its preachers proclaimed that husbands could "physically discipline" their wives as a "last resort" and that women should not leave home without permission from their husbands.

But this phenomenon is not unique to the UK; it is the metastasis of a Europe that has knelt at the altar of cultural relativism. In France, the concept of the territories perdus de la République is already a geographical reality. In the banlieues of Paris or Marseille, French law is being supplanted by the rules of drug gangs and Islamist pressure. There, as in Birmingham, the police choose not to enter to avoid conflict, leaving citizens vulnerable to the mercy of local miscreants.

"In the 'banlieues' of Paris or Marseille, French law is being supplanted by the rules of drug gangs and Islamist pressure."

In Germany, the situation is similar in neighborhoods such as Neukölln in Berlin and certain areas of Duisburg, where family criminal clans impose their own parallel justice. German police have on occasion admitted the difficulty of operating in these areas without a massive deployment of force. As in the West Midlands, the state prefers to look the other way rather than admit that it has lost its monopoly of violence in parts of its own territory.

Multiculturalism, which promised an enriching mosaic, has delivered impermeable ghettos where tribal laws rule. It has brought, not diversity, but the privilege of violence. The result is a two-tiered justice system. If one group has the capacity to intimidate enough, the state retreats.

The future: Submission?

An ideology that demands the suppression of truth and the silencing of victims in order to "not offend" the violent is an ideology contrary to common sense and the rule of law. What is at stake is whether Islamist indoctrination and intimidation are compatible with Western democracies. If the response of the authorities is to lie, conceal threats and ban victims, the battle is already lost.

This is not an isolated case. It is part of a systematic pattern where institutions have repeatedly opted for appeasement, sacrificing fundamental principles of legal equality and freedom.

"Multiculturalism is dead, killed by its own inability to defend the values that gave it shelter, unable to create a harmony of cultures coexisting under common rules."

The case of Batley Grammar School is paradigmatic: a teacher in hiding for years after receiving threats for showing a caricature of the Prophet Mahomet during an educational lesson. The authorities failed to protect him; they allowed fear to impose its law. Sex abuse gangs targeting British girls, composed of men of Pakistani origin, operated for years while the authorities looked the other way for fear of being accused of racism. Pro-Palestinian marches in London, where symbols of terrorist groups and antisemitic slogans have been openly displayed, have been treated with a white glove by the Metropolitan Police, while demonstrations by other political groups face a heavy hand.

Multiculturalism is dead, killed by its own inability to defend the values that gave it shelter, unable to create a harmony of cultures coexisting under common rules. Instead, it has created a system where state institutions calculate which group is most dangerous to confront, and adjust law enforcement accordingly. The result is that the violent rule and the law-abiding are left unprotected.