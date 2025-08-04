The New York Times and other media outlets will go down in history as Nazi collaborators did

4 de agosto, 2025

The New York Times, along with other media outlets that have become unabashed mouthpieces for Hamas, the Islamic Jihad and any regime or terrorist group that dreams of wiping Israel off the map, will go down in history as Nazi collaborators did: As criminals of the truth, accomplices of barbarism. No euphemisms will do. These media outlets do not inform; they lie, manipulate and sow hatred with a clear agenda: to demonize Israel and justify terrorism.

The latest of their deeds was to publish the image of a well-nourished mother with a malnourished baby, pointing the finger at Israel and shouting to the world an anti-Semitic blood libel: Jews starve the poor Palestinians. A lie so gross as to be embarrassing. It turned out that the child was suffering from a genetic malformation, not starvation caused by Israel. Odd, no? A healthy mother with a baby in such conditions already raised suspicions, but the truth, when it came out, was a sucker punch. This is the usual strategy of the New York Times, the BBC, of course, Al-Jazeera and other traditional media, along with foul-mouthed influencers. They also recycle images of wounded children and women from other conflicts - Syria, Yemen, wherever - and sell them as evidence of alleged Israeli cruelty in Gaza. If the suffering they claim to denounce is so real, why do they need to invent so much? The answer is simple: because the narrative of starvation and oppression in Gaza is a farce, but it serves as a blood libel against Israel and Jews, even though it is in Israel itself that minorities enjoy the freedom they lack in the Middle East and much of the world.

Israel, far from being the monster they paint, provides humanitarian assistance to a population held hostage by Hamas, a group of violent and authoritarian beasts who indoctrinate their people in Jew-hatred, with the backing of a complicit UN that has lost all credibility. I don't say it, the polls say it: the vast majority of Palestinians celebrated the October 7 massacre and support terrorism. But of course, for the New York Times, that's not news. Did they retract the baby lie? Did they apologize? Of course they didn't. A paltry clarification mentioning the genetic malformation, as if it were a minor detail, and on to the next slander.

Meanwhile, Israeli hostages like Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, tortured and in deplorable conditions, barely merit a footnote for these media outlets. Only when Hamas and Islamic Jihad show images of their victims do the journalists of the New York Times and company deign to mention them, and even then, barely.

Check the information? Question the inflated numbers of dead and wounded that Hamas spews out without distinguishing between terrorists and civilians? Mention that civilians are used as human shields, that humanitarian aid is stolen by terrorists, or that any dissenting voice in Gaza is silenced with torture or death? What for? The narrative is already written: Israel is the bad guy, always.

Lies that have been repeated for decades

This is not the first time. In 2000, Associated Press and the New York Times published the photo of Tuvia Grossman, a young American Jew, appearing bloodied, labeling him as "a Palestinian on the Temple Mount." A lie so blatant that they didn't even bother to verify. History repeats itself, because the target was never the truth, but the media lynching of Israel, which continued to the present day.

Accomplices of the terrorism that puts the free world in check



But time puts things in their place. The Abraham Accords are a light on the horizon, and more countries will join this Middle East peace alliance. Israel will emerge stronger, as it always has, and so will the Jewish people. But Islamism, which these media outlets protect with their silence and lies, will continue to wreak havoc in Europe and the West in general. The attacks, the crimes, the violence will be so daily that the woke allies of these terrorists will begin to see their own heads roll. When that happens, there will no longer be time to invent blood libels against Israel. It will be just a matter of surviving the disaster they themselves helped create.

The New York Times and its accomplices will go down in history as those who backed and strengthened the executioners of the West. Neither forgotten nor forgiven.