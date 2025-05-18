The Self-Serving, Tyrannical War on Food

18 de mayo, 2025

The United Nations, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and other international organizations trying to implement fanciful agendas on climate change are waging a war on food.

"About a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions is linked to food," the UN posits.

"The largest chunk of food-related greenhouse gases comes from agriculture and land use. This includes, for instance, methane from cattle's digestive process, nitrous oxide from fertilizers used for crop production, carbon dioxide from cutting down forests for the expansion of farmland, other agricultural emissions from manure management, rice cultivation, burning of crop residues, and the use of fuel on farms."

To get to "net zero," apparently, we are supposed to greatly reduce, or entirely stop, eating meat.

"Animal-based foods, especially red meat, dairy, and farmed shrimp, are generally associated with the highest greenhouse gas emissions," according to the UN.

What to eat instead? The WEF has for years aggressively been advocating insects to be approved as a food ingredient for human consumption. European Union member states have happily complied with the WEF's wishes -- without asking a single European consumer what he might think.

As a special treat, EU member states, in 2021, approved the introduction of mealworms, migratory locusts and house crickets as so-called "novel food" that can legally be sold in foodstuffs. Most recently, this January, the EU authorized "the placing on the market of UV-treated powder of whole Tenebrio molitor larvae (yellow mealworm) in... bread and rolls, cakes, pasta-based products, processed potato products, cheese and cheese products and fruit and vegetable compotes, intended for the general population."

"The 'climate change' movement is huge business; the billionaires pushing this scrofulous narrative have it all figured out."

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to approve the consumption of insects, which, mercifully, are still viewed by the agency as filth or "pests" that contaminate food.

World leaders, as has received some notice, now consider cow flatulence to be so dangerous to the future survival of the planet that more than 68 countries, including the US, Australia, Canada and the EU states, have approved the use of the chemical Bovaer in cattle feed to prevent the poor cows from breaking wind, thereby allegedly reducing their emissions of methane.

Is Bovaer bad for humans, short-term or long-term? Nobody knows. Any doubts are immediately discredited as conspiracy theories. We are nevertheless assured that they are perfectly safe both for humans and cows at the recommended dosage. It should be noted, however, according to the safety data sheet of Bovaer, that the chemical in itself poses a hazard to fertility, eyes and skin. Were consumers ever asked if they want chemical additives with unknown potential side effects in their milk products? No. The product was approved in the US by the FDA and commercially launched in late 2024. Perhaps this would be a product for Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr to look deeper into.

Against Farmers

If you had been thinking that the war on food was limited to adding insects and chemicals to food, you would have to think again. The program is also, apparently, a war on agriculture – an idea that would seem self-defeating, but one that has successfully spread across the West. In the US, during the Biden administration, the private-jet-flying Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry announced:

"Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. And we can't get to Net Zero—we don't get this job done—unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. You just can't continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn't work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system."

In the EU, member states have committed to the European Green Deal, a plan that sets a goal of reducing emissions by at least 55% by 2030. To solve the fictitious "climate crisis," livestock and agriculture must be reduced or, better yet, shut down. In the Netherlands, one of the world's largest agricultural producers, the EU has set aside 1.47 billion euros to buy out and close down roughly 3,000 small and medium-sized farms to meet targeted reductions in carbon emissions. If farmers do not sell out voluntarily, the result might be forced buyouts.

Farmers who close down their homestead must guarantee they will not start up livestock farming operations again elsewhere in the Netherlands or the EU. "The Dutch government says it must curb its nitrogen oxide and ammonia emissions by 50% by 2030 to comply with EU greenhouse gas emissions targets," according to Farmers Weekly. "It considers livestock farms as 'peak polluters' and says their closure is necessary to meet the regulations."

In Ireland, last September, in a plan that would reportedly cost $640 million, the government, suggested killing 200,000 cows over the next three years to "reduce methane emissions."

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is waging a tax war on farmers that will force many out of business. In addition, the government is offering farmers money for not producing food crops but rather growing feed for birds. "We've been offered £2500 [by the government] to join a scheme for three years, where we don't supply you any food," a British farmer told a Reform UK meeting.

As one British farmer rhetorically asked, "Where will the food come from in the future?" That's an excellent question, but the "climate change" elites have answers for that, too.

Fake crisis, real profits

The "climate change" movement is huge business; the billionaires pushing this scrofulous narrative have it all figured out. They have been investing in plant-based fake meat foodstuffs to reap the profits once the war on farmers has been won. People like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have for years been investing in fake meat ventures. The entire purpose of Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and others is to become a replacement for real meat, which, if the elites get their way, you will no longer be able to eat. If these highly processed foods are not healthy, too bad. The earnings will line the WEF elites' pockets.

"Alternative proteins" would have to replace meat, Bill Gates said in a 2021 interview; the climate crisis "is much worse than the pandemic." For that reason, he is also betting on Nature's Fynd, a company that makes food that sounds irresistible.

"This company, Nature's Fynd, is using fungi. And then they turn them into sausages and yogurt. Pretty amazing," Gates said. He himself, of course, says he prefers real meat burgers, just as he also prefers private jets to fly him between his multiple mansions.

"I probably have one of the highest greenhouse gas footprints of anyone on the planet. Personal flying alone is gigantic," he admitted. But that's okay, according to Gates. He is rich and can afford to pay for his preferences, unlike us peasants, who will have to eat fungi and bugs.

"Now, I'm spending quite a bit to buy aviation fuel that was made with plants. You know, I switched to an electric car. I use solar panels. I'm paying a company that actually, at a very high price, can pull a bit of carbon out of the air and stick it underground."

Gates is also the largest private landowner in the U.S.

The elites know what they are doing. Shutting down farms and killing livestock means that prices will skyrocket, even more than they are today, forcing ordinary people without the financial means of Gates, Bezos and Klaus Schwab to stop eating meat, and eventually live off plants and insects to save the planet, all while the citizenry's elected and unelected overlords continue living their billionaire lifestyles.

Costs will continue to rise for as long as people permit those leaders to determine how we should live and what we should eat. The time to put a stop to their warmhearted protection is now.

Robert Williams is a U.S.-based researcher who writes about Washington's foreign policy and Chinese politics

© Gatestone Institute