Democratic Party's fierce fight could trigger leadership change

14 de marzo, 2025

"Next question." That was the response from House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries when asked if the Senate should have new leadership and push Chuck Schumer aside. While Jeffries may try to disguise the gravity of the situation, divisions within the party continue to grow to the point that the discussion over the funding plan could end up defining new leadership and a new direction for Democrats.

Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, went from saying his party would not support the Continuing Resolution introduced by Republicans to guarantee government funding, to changing his mind within a day, assuring that he would not oppose it. On Thursday afternoon he asserted that "for Donald Trump, a shutdown would be a gift."

Schumer explained his change of strategy: "I believe it is my job to make the best choice for the country, to minimize the harms to the American people. Therefore, I will vote to keep the government open and not shut it down." The senator also said that, in an eventual shutdown, the White House will "have full authority to deem whole agencies, programs and personnel non-essential, furloughing staff with no promise they would ever be rehired,” and that he therefore preferred not to give such power to Elon Musk and President Trump.

But Schumer's change in strategy, which is seen among Republicans as a show of good sense, did not go down well with several of his fellow Democrats. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez had this to say: “To me, it is almost unthinkable why Senate Democrats would vote to hand [one of] the few pieces of leverage that we have away for free.” She also asserted that Schumer's decision provoked "outrage" and was a "betrayal."

Two chambers divided

Today House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries declined to answer whether the party needs a leader other than Schumer. But his position on the funding plan and the strategy to be adopted against the Republicans is clear and contrary to the position the Senate Democratic leader has taken.

Yesterday, after Schumer's decision became known, Jeffries said the following to his fellow House members: “We stood up against Donald Trump. We stood up against Elon Musk. We stood up against the extreme MAGA Republicans ... We can defend that vote because we stood on the side of the American people.” And that's because last week all but one House Democrat voted against the Republican funding bill.

A showdown between the Democratic leadership in the two chambers would be seriously damaging to the Party. Yesterday even Rep. Ocasio Cortez reminded Senator Schumer that if they (senators) introduce a bill, it must also be passed by the House. Jeffries, meanwhile, insisted that in the House they are not afraid of a "showdown," labeling the possible government shutdown as a show, and highlighting the unity of his House colleagues against the Republican budget plan.

A fight that could determine the future of the party

Some reports have indicated that support is growing for Alexandra Ocasio Cortes to challenge Senator Schumer in the upcoming primaries and eventually win the Senate leadership, which shows the depth of the cracks within the Party. Now, beyond the real possibility of AOC being able to dethrone Schumer, the discussions taking place these days could determine the ideological future and where they will settle as a party.

What is happening is an open fight between a group of Democrats who are redoubling their bet for a more extreme party, more aligned to the left, and other Democrats with a more moderate vision and who are capable of giving in on certain aspects in order to avoid consequences such as a government shutdown.

Even if we do not see such an explicit change as AOC taking Schumer's place, these tense days for Democrats could end up defining whether the party will unite around a new, more extreme leadership, marked by the so-called Ocasio Cortes, or whether Schumer manages to impose his vision and the Party slows down the rapid race leading to the radical left.