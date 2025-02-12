11 de febrero, 2025

A poll released this week by CBS shows how much support President Donald Trump is getting after his first three very rocky weeks. Seventy percent of respondents say he is keeping his campaign promises, and 53 percent say they approve of the president's job, meaning Trump currently has the highest popularity rating in his political history. Meanwhile, the Democrats, instead of reconsidering their extreme positions, are progressively increasing their attacks on the president and claiming that we are in a "constitutional crisis."

Amid all the scandals that are taking place because of the revelations about the waste that the government and its institutions have carried out with taxpayers' money, some Democratic leaders dare to shout that Elon Musk wants to keep Americans' money. The reality is that the complete opposite is true. This administration, especially Musk, is hell-bent on overhauling government spending and wants to achieve the most sweeping cut in history, to give Americans their money back.

But what about the Democratic elite? Do they not see that most of Trump's policies are becoming very popular? Sadly, the Democrats decided to double down instead of assessing the thunderous defeat in November. They could take advantage of this moment to present new proposals that move away from the left-wing extremism that Kamala Harris led to even talk about price controls that address the issues that time and again were registered in the polls as the most worrisome for Americans. Contrary to that, the narrative now is that Trump is effectively killing democracy and that we are in a "constitutional crisis."

The issue is even more troubling when you consider that this is not simply about them being stubborn or sore losers. The more extreme left has captured the Democratic Party. Perhaps the only Democratic Senator who is capable at this point of publicly accepting mistakes is John Fetterman. The rest seem trapped in a neurotic drift that is getting worse by the day.

The leadership of the Democratic Party is at an impasse. Polls show that the majority of Americans support Trump's policies, which they brand as far right, but they have embraced the ideas of the far left and seem unwilling to change their minds even as they continue to lose votes and popularity.

U.S. history has shown on many occasions that parties can recover from challenging crises, and the Democrats will surely do so. However, it is unclear how long it will take them to come to their senses and return to a range of proposals that are within normalcy. They will still need another defeat to do so.