A politicized justice system and the great challenge facing Trump and Patel

4 de diciembre, 2024

Among Democrats, many seem spooked by the prospect of Kash Patel becoming the new FBI director. In politics, hesitation and acting with caution are important qualities, but most of the anger of many on the left does not come from a justified concern that the justice system will become a politicized entity. The justice system has been instrumentalized for years now, particularly during the current Administration in which we have seen a justice system that has put the Biden family above the law, while pursuing Donald Trump in the middle of the race for the presidency. So for the good of the country, the Department of Justice and the FBI should be effectively cleansed of politicization.

Surely the nomination of Patel makes those nervous who know that from their positions they have collaborated to make the justice system an instrument of political persecution. They justice system must act efficiently and it is necessary to investigate and accuse those who have committed crimes that, of course, is completely different from a system of "retribution." We should agree that, for example, if indeed senior leaders ordered the investigations against Hunter Biden to be delayed and even gave notice to the president's son to prepare, protecting him and giving him privileges, those officials should be charged.

Others, most likely have not acted badly and simply Patel's style makes them nervous. That is where the Senate must do its job to confirm that indeed the intention of Trump's nominee is to repair the terrible damage caused in recent times and not to continue using the justice system as a political weapon but rather in the correct way. But it is also important not to dismiss a nominee because of accusations without evidence or simply because his or her character does not sit well with some. Presidents should have the ability to choose the cabinet they deem necessary to move the agenda the people voted for forward.

It is important to remember that when Trump first arrived at the White House in 2017, guarding against criticism or perhaps because he did not size up the problem represented by the then leadership of the FBI, contrary to the recommendations of many experts, he decided not to fire the director at that time, James Comey. A decision that would cost not only Trump, but a country that years later verified how under Comey's direction high officials lied on different issues of absolute importance, such as that related to the disinformation of the Steele dossier that was financed by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

Patel was instrumental in showing the evidence of the disinformation and deception regarding the alleged Russia collusion. At the time, while working for Rep. Devin Nunes he showed not only his ability to gather evidence but also his character to withstand criticism and follow through in a long drawn out battle. Patel has no experience specifically in the FBI and that could also play against him. However, with a clear objective and a firm commitment not to use the bureau as a "payback" institution, Patel could make big changes for the good of the country.

Trump learned his lesson, and will try to make sure that his Administration does not come under attack from within again as it happened with Comey's leadership. That is necessary for his administration, and if the goal is also to clean up the judicial system, we are talking about a great benefit for the whole country. Those who are nervous about Patel's nomination are entitled to have doubts, but they should also openly acknowledge that the FBI has been politicized in recent years and that corrections are needed. Kash Patel and Donald Trump have the opportunity to leave a great legacy for the country if they focus on following the law.