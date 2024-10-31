Who is running this country?

30 de octubre, 2024

Members of both American political parties and other concerned observers have been asking for a while now, "Who's actually running the country?"

Answers include:

Former President Barack Obama, who in November 2020, said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

"People would ask me, knowing what you know now, do you wish you had a third term? And I used to say, "You know what? If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff, and then I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I'd be fine with that."

George Soros, of whom journalist Wayne Allen Root wrote: "Obama takes his marching orders from George Soros."

The Chinese Communist Party, about whoom Root wrote:

"[T]he real power behind the throne. The boss of bosses. The capo di tutti. China and the Chinese Communist Party. Everyone is taking orders from China and the CCP. China bribes all the politicians in America and around the world with billions in offshore bank accounts. China owns Biden and his family. China owns virtually the entire leadership of the Democratic Party -- and quite a few establishment RINO Republicans, too.... It's easy to see China is the top dog. You'd have to be blind, deaf or really dumb to not see that. Everything happening ... just happens to weaken and divide America while benefiting China."

And, of course, Jill Biden, who was recently asked by the president to chair a cabinet meeting.

More often, it seems, it is a cadre of unelected bureaucrats – a faceless politburo – who uphold the law or not, according to political expediency or whim.

American author and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has called this group "a machine."

Are "open borders" legal or not? Are immigration laws being violated or not? Are illegal aliens, then, legal or not? Are prosecutions of presidential candidates within a month of a presidential election "election interference" or not? Were the deliberate lies of former US intelligence officials to the US public about the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop actionable "election interference" or not?

What we should probably be asking, as we head to November, is: "Do we really want to go on living like that?"