President Trump’s Latino Town Hall Will Contrast Kamala’s Radically Dangerous Agenda

16 de octubre, 2024

President Donald J. Trump is set to make his case this week at a town hall, focusing on persuadable Latino voters as to why he deserves a second term in the White House. Fortunately for the former president, Latino Americans have been showing they're amenable to him and his policies – despite the Democrats’ baseless attacks and continued efforts to vilify him. Latino Americans are no longer falling for their exaggerations and lies, and the latest polling numbers are showing that Democrats are losing ground while Trump is gaining it.

On the issues that matter most to Hispanic communities, such as the economy, immigration, and border security, President Trump is taking the lead. This positions him in stark contrast to "Que Mala" Kamala Harris, whose radically dangerous agenda continues to raise alarm bells, especially after her recent town hall.

For years, Democrats have courted Latino voters with promises, only to neglect them once elected. But now, for the first time in decades, Latino voters are increasingly shifting their support to President Trump. His policies, which worked during his first term, focused on boosting the economy, controlling inflation, and securing the border.

Trump’s record on these issues sharply differs from how the current administration has managed these ongoing crises. Kamala Harris owns this ongoing problem with her failed policies.

The latest NBC/Telemundo poll shows that more Latinos trust President Trump over "Que Mala" Kamala when it comes to these same issues. Another crushing NYT/Siena poll also reveals that Latinos trust Trump more on immigration and border security policies even as Kamala tries to play the blame game and falsely claim that Trump speaks about all Latinos when he speaks about migrants here illegally and committing crimes.

Kamala Harris is a dangerous radical

Nothing is more offensive than a Democrat claiming to speak on behalf of all Latinos while simultaneously believing all Latinos take offense because we're all assumed to be here illegally, committing crimes. Hispanic Americans prefer Trump over Harris on these issues because they are concerned about safety and security.

At her recent town hall, Kamala Harris made clear once more the priority she will give Latino American citizens reeling from her catastrophic policies. She claimed Republicans were playing politics with her administration’s hurricane response while she politicized the hurricane response herself by refusing to answer the very valid concerns on how FEMA is handling assistance to victims – concerns that only worsened after her own Department of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas revealed FEMA has insufficient funds to withstand the remainder of the hurricane season.

"Trump speaks to the concerns of Latino American voters."

She continued to push her radical stance on Soviet-style price controls and avoided questions on why voters should simply accept her coronation as Joe Biden’s replacement without having endured a democratic primary process. Harris doubled down on mass amnesty for undocumented migrants at a time when innocent Americans across the nation are fearing for their lives due to the domestic violence caused by intranational criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua.

Kamala Harris is a dangerous radical. Her agenda would lead to the biggest tax hike in American history, defunding the police, and further economic hardship, particularly for Latinos who want safe communities and economic opportunity. Her proposals, such as banning fracking and raising taxes, would destroy millions of jobs, while making homeownership even more out of reach for many Hispanic families.

A second chance for "Que Mala" Kamala would mean she will continue to coddle illegals by backing mass amnesty, sanctuary cities, abolishing ICE, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, free health care for illegals, and cause so much more economic devastation for Hispanic families with higher unemployment, higher taxes, and shrinking wages.

Trump's America First, Kamala's America Last

In contrast, Trump speaks to the concerns of Latino American voters – strengthening border security, reducing taxes, and creating jobs. His Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – which "Que Mala" Kamala wants to eliminate – benefited Latino families, lifting many out of poverty and boosting real income. Official data shows that middle-and-lower-income households saw significant benefits from these tax cuts, undercutting Harris’ false claims that these only helped the rich.

The only one with an opportunity economy is Donald Trump with a pro-growth agenda that delivered an economic boom, and expanded opportunity for Hispanic Americans. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Hispanic community saw a record low unemployment rate, record high Hispanic homeownership, and historically low poverty. Median real income for Hispanic households surpassed $50,000 for the first time in history.

I identify with President Trump when he talks about making our communities safer. President Trump speaks about us when he mentions he wants to strengthen our nation’s borders and protect us against terrorist threats and dangerous cartel members. When he talks about implementing additional tax relief measures, such as no tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security, he’s talking about alleviating our tax burdens so that our hardworking Latino American communities can keep more of their own money in their pockets and provide a better livelihood for their families. His leadership contrasts sharply with "Que Mala" Harris’s approach, which many see as an out of touch, weak-on-crime San Francisco liberal.

Ultimately, President Trump’s policies put America First, whereas Kamala’s dangerous agenda puts America Last. Let’s not forget that she is the current, sitting vice president. Her radical positions would exacerbate current crises, from inflation to border security, leaving many Latino American voters concerned about the future. Why should Americans reward her with a promotion for another four years when she’s revealed to be incompetent in these last four Trump, on the other hand, understands the challenges facing these communities and has a proven track record of delivering results that improve their lives.

It’s simple – Ronald Reagan famously said, "Latinos are conservative, they just don’t know it yet." For many Hispanic voters today, that realization seems to be taking hold. He also posed a very important question – perhaps the question that led him straight into the White House after four years of a catastrophic Jimmy Carter administration: "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" After four years of a disastrous Harris-Biden administration, for most Latino Americans today, the answer is no. And Donald Trump is winning their trust.