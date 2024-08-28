These are the dangerous ideas of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and why she should not be reelected

27 de agosto, 2024

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gained national attention when, in 2018, she won a seat in Congress, defeating 10-term Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley. The young woman from the Bronx not only achieved the win without having the support of major figures but, at the time, became the future and the hope for the most radical wing of the Democratic Party.

Cortez stood out from the start not only because, in that particular victory, she became the youngest woman in history to win a seat in Congress but also because of her life story. Ocasio has a Hispanic family, and before winning the election, she worked in a bar where she arrived every day by train. It was a story of overcoming that enchanted many.

She has collected millions in donations, and her X account (formerly Twitter) has more than 13 million followers. But just as for the most extreme, she became the hope of the socialist struggle, for millions of Americans, AOC, as she is popularly known, represents a great threat to this country.

Her ideas are extreme, even some of her fellow politicians have acknowledged that she is stubborn and insistent to the point of annoyance. She has energy, and her speeches thrill her audiences. Ocasio-Cortez is a danger to her own Party, which may end up co-opted by her extreme ideas, but above all, she is a danger to the whole country.

While it is clear to many that her ideas are nothing more than hardcore socialism and could lead to the destruction of the country, AOC has the energy and conviction to repeat them over and over again and eventually make a major impact. Bernie Sanders, years ago, was seen as an extreme proponent of Medicare-for-all insanity, but he was so insistent that now his idea is seen as viable. Alexandria has arrived to continue that work.

Here, we take a look at her most dangerous proposals.

Medicare for all

The proposal that a few years ago was seen by most Americans as a folly pushed by the extreme Bernie Sanders, today enjoys some popularity, mainly thanks to the insistence of the Democratic senator but also, in recent years, on account of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York representative has insisted time and again that this country needs a state-run health care system that covers all Americans and to move toward the end of private health insurance.

On the issue, here's what reads on the congresswoman's web platform: An improved and expanded Medicare for all is the ethical, logical, and affordable way to ensure that not one person is without decent health coverage.

While socialists like AOC claim that a universal state-run health care system would be the solution to the problems many Americans experience medically, giving total power to the state over medicine is perhaps one of the most dangerous ideas the left has, as long as lives are involved. A collapse in the healthcare system could mean the death of thousands of people.

Entrusting the state with the complete management of healthcare means totally eliminating the competition that exists between different health insurances and hospitals and giving all the power to a body that, in most cases, is not efficient. If health insurance performs poorly, the customer may switch providers, and if that health insurance performs too poorly, it will eventually go bankrupt. Private insurance must strive to provide good service, or it will have no future.

By handing all the power to the state, there is no incentive to do a good job, but it also means leaving patients with no other options available.

Housing as a "human right"

Ocasio-Cortez believes that every human being has a right to housing, but that phrase lacks detail. Because in reality, the fundamental issue of her proposal is that the State should be in charge of building houses, which also have to be environmentally friendly, to give them to people in poverty.

It is one thing to believe that people have the right to look for a job, and with the fruits of their efforts to buy a house, and quite another to propose that the State be in charge of ensuring housing for all those who do not have it, using the money of those who work and make an effort every day to get ahead.

State aid projects at such large levels bring with them very serious consequences. In order to be paid for, huge tax burdens must be imposed, which although at first may be directed at companies, always end up affecting the working class because after the increase in taxes, unemployment rises or the prices of goods go up.

On the other hand, public policies should be focused on generating the environment for more jobs with better salaries and for people to be able to buy their own homes, not giving away without limits, encouraging people to stop working hard to simply apply to a free housing program. The best social policy is job creation.

Guaranteed federal jobs.

The congresswoman has as one of her most important proposals that everyone who wants to work must be guaranteed a state job with the following conditions: a minimum wage of $15 an hour (linked to inflation), full medical coverage, and maternity or sick leave. This issue once again shows AOC's profound ignorance of how the economy works.

Entrepreneurs create businesses depending on supply and demand, which means that if a good is not in demand enough, that company has to close, and those employees have to move to another company or even another sector. That mobility, both of companies coming and going, as well as of workers, is what allows people in a country to get the goods and services they want in the quantity they need. The economy is completely dynamic, and that is what makes entrepreneurs constantly looking for ways to create new and better products to compete and maintain their sales, and also new ways to offer lower prices.

The State cannot occupy that role; it is completely incapable of creating enterprises that are needed and closing down when necessary at the speed and with the accuracy that the market demands. In socialist countries, everyone has jobs, but no one has good living standards. Because they are jobs created by the state, a group of politicians who, as I have explained, do not have the capacity, nor are they efficient, to be constantly changing and adapting to please society.

This is an inefficient proposal that also costs citizens millions because the money to pay for those state jobs will come out of taxes.

Criminal Justice Reform

"Instead of investing in mass incarceration, we need to invest in the most vulnerable members of our society," Ocasio believes that crime should not be fought with strong Justice but with education programs and says that we must end "mass incarceration" and the war on drugs.

The Democratic congresswoman has repeatedly said that "mass incarceration" is a blueprint for the marginalization of people of color and that judicial reform is needed to achieve "racial justice" in this country.

AOC Supports federal legalization of marijuana, closing jails and "for-profit" detention centers, releasing individuals convicted of non-violent crimes, and ending bail.

Amid a crime crisis in several states, these proposals by the Democratic congresswoman are particularly troubling. The security of a country is tied to the degree of Justice. If criminals know they can commit crimes without facing any consequences, crime will increase. It is hard to understand why anyone would want to push forward an agenda to defend criminals.