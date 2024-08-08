U.S. Complicit of Child Trafficking Under 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris

Published by Bob UnanueMayra Flores Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

In the shadows of our Nation, a grim reality persists. More than 525,000 unaccompanied alien children have fallen prey to human traffickers at our southern border, their futures sold for profit in a $150 billion-a-year industry. This inhumane trade has surged under Vice President Harris’ watch and the administration’s neglect with more than 85,000 illegal migrant children lost to unvetted adult "sponsors." The U.S., through the Biden-Harris Administration, is complicit in placing these children in a modern-day slavery cycle.

When President Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris as the "Border Czar" in March 2021, many hoped her leadership would bring order to the chaotic southern border. Instead, Harris has treated the role as a mere formality, offering little in terms of solutions.

From the darkest corners of the internet to the streets of American communities, these innocent souls are subjected to horrors — sexual exploitation, forced labor, and organ trafficking, among others. The U.S. is the top destination for child trafficking, and the Hispanic community bears the brunt of the problem. The Biden-Harris Administration’s open-border policies have created a chain gang of Hispanic children subjected to grueling labor and exploitation.

"The American people deserve leaders who put America first and take the border crisis seriously, not ones who shirk their responsibilities."

Here is just one tragic example. In May 2021, a Border Patrol agent apprehended 16-year-old Emilia near Yuma, Arizona, after illegally crossing the border from Honduras. Under the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies, she was placed with a "family friend" in Georgia without proper vetting, and he went on to sexually assault her multiple times. Emilia’s story is common, highlighting the dangers faced by children placed in the care of adults they barely know. The plight of Hispanic children often goes unnoticed, buried beneath political indifference.

Who enables this monstrous enterprise? The Biden-Harris Administration. The same administration that swore to offer a "compassionate" immigration policy. Instead, their open-border policies have facilitated the trafficking of Hispanic migrant children, trapping them in a cycle of agony and exploitation.

Last year, whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas testified that children were being exploited and trafficked across the country, and that the Biden-Harris Administration was not doing anything to halt this atrocity, thus making the U.S. complicit in facilitating child trafficking.

"Harris, as the 'Border Czar,' bears significant responsibility for the suffering and chaos at our southern border."

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s indifference is evident as unaccompanied alien children are treated as commodities on an assembly line. In a chilling display of heartlessness, Secretary Becerra compared the process of releasing unaccompanied alien children to Henry Ford’s assembly lines: "If Henry Ford had seen this in his plants, he would have never become famous and rich. This is not the way you do an assembly line."

As the Biden-Harris Administration approaches the end of its term, the American people continue to grapple with the devastating consequences of their open border policies. Tasked with addressing the border crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democrat nominee for President, chose inaction. The results have been unprecedented surges in illegal immigration, an overwhelmed, degraded Border Patrol, and a horrific increase in human and drug trafficking.

There is no doubt that the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies have directly contributed to this crisis. Suspending the Remain in Mexico program, halting border wall construction, and implementing a nationwide catch-and-release scheme has sent a clear message to human smugglers: the U.S. borders are open. The reversal of effective Trump-era border security policies has encouraged more illegal crossings, placing illegal migrants in dangerous situations and American communities in danger.

The American people deserve leaders who put America first and take the border crisis seriously, not ones who shirk their responsibilities. We need policies that protect children and the safety and security of our citizens, not ones that cater to political agendas at the expense of human lives.

It’s time to hold Harris and the entire administration accountable for the humanitarian disaster they have created. Harris, as the "Border Czar," bears significant responsibility for the suffering and chaos at our southern border and the failure across the federal government to solve the problem. This is not just a political issue but a matter of national security and human dignity. It's time to secure our borders, protect our communities, and end the horrors of human trafficking once and for all.