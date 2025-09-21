Trump admin reportedly pushing for $6 billion arms sale to Israel

Published by Mike Wagenheim 21 de septiembre, 2025

The Trump administration is reportedly seeking congressional approval for an arms package to Israel valued at about $6 billion.

The request was submitted to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee ahead of Israel’s Sept. 9 strike on Hamas targets in Qatar, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the strike in Doha, which Washington described as counterproductive, has not altered the Trump administration’s stance on the measure. Leaders of the House and Senate panels must approve it before the full Congress is formally notified.

The proposed sale reportedly includes $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters and $1.9 billion for 3,250 infantry fighting vehicles. An additional $750 million is requested for support parts for armored personnel carriers and power supplies.

The equipment would be delivered over two to three years, with funding provided through the U.S. foreign military financing program, per the Journal.

