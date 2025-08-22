Germany: Palestinian state recognition now is ‘counterproductive’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 22 de agosto, 2025

Berlin has no immediate plans to recognize a Palestinian state, a German government spokesperson declared on Friday, calling such a move at this stage “counterproductive.”

“A negotiated two-state solution remains our goal, even if it seems a long way off today,” the spokesperson told a press briefing. “Recognition of Palestine is more likely to come at the end of such a process. Right now, it would undermine efforts toward peace.”

Berlin’s statement stands in sharp contrast to the positions of capitals such as Paris, London, Canberra and Ottawa, where governments have signaled willingness to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly annual general debate in September.

On July 31, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Germany of “supporting Nazism” by considering the recognition of a Palestinian state in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

“80 years since the Holocaust and Germany is once again supporting Nazism,” Ben-Gvir tweeted ahead of Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul’s arrival in Israel.

Before his trip, Wadephul reiterated Germany’s position that talks toward establishing a Palestinian state should begin immediately.

“A negotiated two-state solution remains the only path that can offer people on both sides a life in peace, security and dignity,” he said. “For Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state comes more at the end of that process. But such a process must begin now.”

US should designate Muslim Brotherhood a terror org, White House adviser says

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said on Tuesday that it may be “high time” for Washington to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.



Gorka made the remark during an event at the Hudson Institute. He said he was echoing a recent comment by his boss, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also the U.S. national security advisor, when he said that “the Muslim Brotherhood is the progenitor” and “the grandfather of all modern global jihadism.”



There are pushes in both houses of Congress to declare the Brotherhood a foreign terror group. Several Arab countries have already banned it.

​

​“We have to recognize that if Arab Muslim nations like Jordan have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror organization,” Gorka said. “It may be high time for us to do so as well.”

© JNS