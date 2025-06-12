US embassy in Jerusalem issues security alert

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 12 de junio, 2025

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert on Thursday banning government employees from traveling outside Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem and Be’er Sheva due to “increased regional tensions.”

Transit between these three areas, including to and from Ben Gurion Airport, is authorized, the alert stated.

It also reminded U.S. citizens in the Jewish state of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness.

The embassy stated that it may further “restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel,” including the Old City of Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria. (The official alert refers to the area as the “West Bank.”)

The move comes ahead of reports that Israel is preparing to strike Iran if nuclear talks stall, as well as recent missile strikes against Israel by Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

