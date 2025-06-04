IDF downs Houthi terror missile from Yemen

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 3 de junio, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday night intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists, the military confirmed.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

On Monday evening, the IDF intercepted another missile launched by Houthi terrorists, triggering air raid sirens across central Israel and sending residents scrambling for shelter just hours before the start of Shavuot.

The Houthis have escalated their assaults on Israel in recent weeks, including a direct hit near Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4.

In response, the Israeli Air Force struck Sana’a International Airport last Wednesday, destroying the last operational aircraft used by the Houthis. The strike followed a previous IDF mission on May 6 that targeted the airport.

“This is a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we established: Whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement after the strike.

