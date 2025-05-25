Israelis to mark 58 years since liberation of eastern Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 25 de mayo, 2025

Preparations were underway in Israel on Sunday as the Jewish state was set to celebrate Jerusalem Day, marking 58 years since the June 1967 reunification of the holy city and liberation of Judea and Samaria.

The festivities were set to kick off at sundown with a public prayer service and the unfurling of a giant Israeli flag at the Western Wall Plaza in the Old City, attended by religious and public officials.

Jerusalem Day celebrations are scheduled to continue throughout the day on Monday with a festive morning prayer at the Western Wall and a special broadcast for elementary school students, followed by the iconic Flags March with tens and thousands of participants expected to join.

Despite the ongoing war with Hamas, the parade received approval to march its usual route from the Jerusalem Great Synagogue, continuing into the Old City via Damascus Gate and ending at the Western Wall. Thousands of police officers will be deployed in the nation’s capital.

Also during the day on Monday, two state memorial ceremonies are set to be held at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl: one at 11 a.m. for Ethiopian Jews who perished on their way to Israel, and one at 2 p.m. for the fallen of the 1967 Six-Day War and the 1967-70 War of Attrition.

Jerusalem Day, celebrated on 28th day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, marks the city’s reunification, an event of profound historical and religious significance for the Jewish people, bringing the city under sole Jewish rule after almost 2,000 years of foreign occupation.

As a result of the 1967 military victory, the Jewish state also captured the Golan Heights from Syria, the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip from Egypt, and Judea and Samaria from Jordan.

