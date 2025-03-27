Oklahoma Senate passes legislation combating Jew-hatred in public schools

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de marzo, 2025

The Oklahoma state Senate recently approved two pieces of legislation aimed at protecting Jewish students and combating campus antisemitism, Republican state senator Kristen Thompson announced on Tuesday.

“Antisemitism has no place in our state,” said Thompson, who authored both bills. “These bills make it clear that Oklahoma stands with our Jewish communities and will not tolerate hatred disguised as political discourse. We are drawing a firm line and giving our schools the tools to take meaningful action.”

She added that the legislation, which passed with bipartisan support, is a “direct response to rising concerns among Jewish students, faculty, and families in Oklahoma.”

SB 991 adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism into state law and was passed by a 27-15 vote, according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement. This builds on a January 2022 executive order issued by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsing the definition.

SB 942 encourages Oklahoma schools and universities to use the IHRA definition to determine antisemitic discrimination in Title VI cases and requires State Regents for Higher Education to “develop and enforce policies that prevent antisemitic discrimination at public colleges and universities.”

“This is about safety, accountability, and making sure every student can learn in an environment free from hate,” Thompson said.

The two bills now head to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.

