Rubio to Netanyahu: Support for Israel is ‘top priority’ for Trump

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

During a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said American support for Israel “is a top priority” for U.S. President Donald Trump.

This comes after Rubio expedited some $4 billion in military aid to Israel, which was also discussed on the call, according to Tammy Bruce, a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

Rubio also thanked Netanyahu for his cooperation with Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, in helping to “free all remaining hostages and extend the ceasefire in Gaza,” per the readout.

The two leaders also addressed the threat that Iran poses in the region, anticipating “close coordination” in working to combat the reach of the Islamic Republic. The issue was also discussed by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth in a phone call on Monday with his Israeli counterpart, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

©️JNS