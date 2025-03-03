One killed, four wounded in Haifa terror stabbing attack

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

One person was killed and four others wounded, three seriously, in a suspected terrorist attack in the Haifa area in northern Israel on Monday morning, according to Hebrew media reports.

Magen David Adom spokesperson Zaki Heller reported that a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, a man and a woman around 30 years of age and a 15-year-old boy were seriously wounded, while a woman around the age of 70 was in moderate condition. The four were transported to nearby Rambam Hospital for further treatment.

The slain victim was identified as Hassan Karim Dahamsheh, a 70-year-old resident of the Arab village of Kafr Kanna in the Lower Galilee.

The hospital director reported that there was no danger to the lives of those injured in the attack.

The assailant started stabbing passengers on a bus and continued stabbing people after departing the vehicle at the Haifa Bay central bus station on Histadrut Boulevard, adjacent to the Lev HaMifratz Mall and the nearby railway station, before he was shot and killed by a security guard and a civilian, according to Hebrew media reports.

The terrorist was identified as an Israeli Druze named Yitro Shaheen, 20, a resident of Shfaram, an Arab city in the Northern District of Israel. He reportedly holds German citizenship. He had traveled abroad in recent months and returned to Israel last week.

"My wife Sara and I send our deepest condolences to the family of the man who was murdered in the shocking terrorist attack in Haifa and we send our best wishes for a swift and complete recovery to the wounded," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We will continue to fight everywhere against those who seek to murder us and we will defeat them," the premier continued.

Hamas issued a statement praising the attack in Haifa, calling it a "heroic act" and a justified response to Israeli actions. The Gaza-based terrorist group urged increased confrontations during Ramadan, encouraging attacks in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, and other areas using all available means.

Acting National Security Minister Chaim Katz assessed the Haifa stabbing attack, commending security forces for their swift action in neutralizing the attacker and calling on the public to stay alert.

