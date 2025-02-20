Israel reportedly probing explosions in empty buses near Tel Aviv as "strategic terrorist attack"

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

Israeli security agencies are investigating three explosions that occurred in parked, empty busses across the central city of Bat Yam, located just south of Tel Aviv, as suspected terror attacks, per local media.

There were no injuries as a result of the Thursday night blasts, the Israel Police stated. Danny Levy, the police commissioner, was on site where one of the explosions took place, per the police.

One bomb bore a note, in Arabic, that stated “revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp,” a reference to the terrorist hotbed where security forces have been conducting operations, Channel 12 News reported.

Five explosive devices, all of which had timers set to go off simultaneously, were found in what was intended to be a “strategic terrorist attack,” per Channel 12, which cited security sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was “receiving regular updates from his military secretary on the explosive device incident in Gush Dan and will shortly hold a security situation assessment.”

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) was reportedly called to the scenes, and all bus drivers in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area have been instructed to search their vehicles for possible explosive devices.

Miri Regev, Israeli transport minister, instructed the National Public Transport Authority to “stop and inspect all buses, heavy trains and light rails and act in accordance with the instructions of the Shin Bet and the police.”

“The incident began at two locations just minutes apart. Two bombs were detonated on two buses that were empty,” Zvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam, told local media. He added that “there are suspicions of an additional bomb.”

Shortly after Brot issued his statement, Israeli media outlets aired video footage of what was said to be a third bus explosion in the Bat Yam area.

“These multiple bus bombs in Israel are suspected of being planted and set to detonate tomorrow morning as commuters would be headed to work,” wrote Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran. “Worth noting the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad has been visiting Iran this week.”

Earlier this month, Israeli authorities revealed that security forces prevented a bus bombing in Jerusalem and arrested five Palestinian terrorists, who they said planned to execute the attack remotely.

The suspected terrorists, some of whom are said to be affiliated with Hamas and others with Fatah, acted as a cell to detonate the explosives, which they planned to smuggle into Jerusalem from Samaria, the Shin Bet said.

