Fauda actor leaving show due to Gaza injury

Israeli actor Idan Amedi, who played undercover agent Sagi Tzur in the award-winning Fauda TV series, is leaving the show due to the injury he sustained while fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Amedi, 36, informed producers that he will have to leave the show due to his long rehabilitation.

The popular thriller, which premiered a decade ago and is streamed on Netflix, is currently marking its 10th anniversary.

It was not immediately clear if the producers would kill off his character.

Amedi was seriously wounded in an explosion in Gaza last year which killed six Israeli soldiers from his Engineering Corps reserve unit.

He now hopes to focus on his music career.

